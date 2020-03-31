Look who's giving Gauri Khan make-up tips amid quarantine - Suhana Khan
Gauri Khan takes to her Instagram account and reveals to the world her daughter Suhana Khan has been giving her make-up tips amid the lockdown!
Bollywood couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana is upping her glam game even during the coronavirus lockdown. Gauri posted a picture of Suhana, with the caption: "Learning make-up tips, indoor activity."
Have a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
And Suhana recently made her Instagram account public. Till now, she has over 488k followers on her Instagram. Her latest post is about experimenting with her make-up and looks. Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
Suhana is studying at film school at New York University. Last year, she made her acting debut in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe