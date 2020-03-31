Look who's giving Gauri Khan make-up tips amid quarantine - Suhana Khan

Bollywood couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana is upping her glam game even during the coronavirus lockdown. Gauri posted a picture of Suhana, with the caption: "Learning make-up tips, indoor activity."

And Suhana recently made her Instagram account public. Till now, she has over 488k followers on her Instagram. Her latest post is about experimenting with her make-up and looks. Have a look:

Suhana is studying at film school at New York University. Last year, she made her acting debut in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue.

