Look who's giving Gauri Khan make-up tips amid quarantine - Suhana Khan

Updated: Mar 31, 2020, 10:46 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Gauri Khan takes to her Instagram account and reveals to the world her daughter Suhana Khan has been giving her make-up tips amid the lockdown!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Gauri Khan

Bollywood couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana is upping her glam game even during the coronavirus lockdown. Gauri posted a picture of Suhana, with the caption: "Learning make-up tips, indoor activity."

Learning.... make up tips @suhanakhan2 #indoor #activity ..

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) onMar 30, 2020 at 6:19am PDT

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) onMar 30, 2020 at 6:45am PDT

Suhana is studying at film school at New York University. Last year, she made her acting debut in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue.

