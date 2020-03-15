Look who's giving Priyanka Chopra company amidst the Coronavirus outbreak!

Since we all have been asked not to step out of our homes due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Priyanka Chopra has found a lovely and adorable company at home! Sharing two pictures all the way from Los Angeles, California, we met her gorgeous German Shepard, Gino Jonas, and it also looks as ferocious. The actress could be seen cuddling with her pet and having a gala time.

Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote that staying home during this time is the safest thing to do. Gino giving mommy hugs makes it so much better.

Have a look right here:

And in case you were unaware, she also shared a collage of pictures where she gave one and all some safety measures and tips to help stop COVID-19. Have a look:

On the work front, Chopra is now gearing up for Netflix's The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.

