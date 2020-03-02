Look who's Kunal Kemmu's new 'Sunday riding partner'!
Kunal Kemmu has a new Sunday riding partner and it's none other than his adorable daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu!
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is possibly one of the most adorable munchkins we have in Bollywood. And we keep getting her pictures on Instagram, thanks to her parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. And we got one more cool and cute picture of the toddler, this time by daddy cool.
Kemmu, taking to his Instagram account, wrote- "My new Sunday riding partner. Because it's never too early to start." (sic) Well, it seems the father-daughter duo is going for some bike ride.
My new Sunday riding partnerðÂÂÂÂÂÂBecause it’s never too early to start.. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ
And just a few days ago, we got another heartfelt picture of Inaaya when Kunal shared a heartening post and said he has the whole world in his hands. Take a look right here:
On the work front, Kemmu was called by everyone the best thing about the period drama, Kalank. And even in Malang, critics and fans appreciated his performance and it did well commercially too. He's now gearing up for Go Goa Gone 2 and Golmaal 5.
This year, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu didn't welcome the new year with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. The trio decided to celebrate the festivities by the sea this time! The family flew to Sydney, Australia, and people can't stop awwing at their adorable pictures. This picture of Inaaya Naumi, shared by Soha, is loaded with cuteness and colours. She wrote on Instagram, "A day at the beach [sic]." (All pictures/Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's Instagram account)
From soaking the sun at the beaches of Australia to visiting entertainment parks, the family is busy having fun together. In this one, Kunal Kemmu is seen happily posing for the lens, where Soha is seen holding her baby girl in her arms. Isn't Inaaya looking cute in those shades? "Happy New Year 2020 [sic]," wrote the actress.
Speaking of the New Year, Kunal Kemmu shared the very first post with his two lovely ladies - Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. While holding hands, Kunal shared, "New year New Day #2020 [sic]," this picture on social media.
To ring in the new year, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu also watched fireworks in Sydney. Kunal Kemmu wished his fans with a sparkling video and captioned, "Wishing all of you amazing people a very happy new year. May this year be bright and happy and May your spirit be the firework that lights up even the darkest hour. May love peace compassion and laughter be our guiding forces #happynewyear #2020 [sic]"
While in the park, how can anyone miss out on long walks and fun talks? Another photo that Kunal Kemmu shared shows him taking a stroll with wifey Soha Ali Khan. Both of them look casual and so in love as they walk with their arms engulfed around each other. The actor shared, "Walks & Talks #sydney #australia #walks [sic]" with his fans on Instagram.
A visit to Australia is incomplete without meeting this cute animal! Inaaya Naumi Kemmu couldn't keep calm and fed the Kangaroos. The cute little kiddo had worn a white printed top and white shorts. And she looked absolutely pretty in it. Fearless, isn't she?
The latest picture added to Soha Ali Khan's story was Inaaya Naumi Kemmu meeting Gruffalo. She even shook hands with this huge animal! We are falling short of words to say how cute Inaaya Naumi Kemmu can be!
Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu sight-seeing were captured by none other than Kunal Kemmu. The actor shared it with no words but heart emojis on social media.
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu also spent some time visiting one of the most popular parks in Australia.
In one of the Insta stories shared by Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was seen wandering in the park. She wrote, "Alice In Wonderland [sic]" in her Instagram story.
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu did it all at the park - from eating candy to meeting cartoon characters, the father-daughter duo seems to have had loads of fun in Australia.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu looked extremely in love in this one! "Somewhere over the rainbow [sic]" shared the actress.
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi had recently visited Pataudi Palace in Hyderabad to celebrate Sharmila Tagore's 75th birthday along with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and their tiny tot Taimur Ali Khan.
On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was appreciated for his role in his last movie outing, Kalank. And now, he's gearing up for two films, the first one being Mohit Suri's Malang, releasing on February 14, 2020, which will be followed by Loot Case, opening on April 10.
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu celebrated New Year 2020 in Australia. The family flew to Sydney to ring in the New Year. While Tim Tim is chilling in Switzerland with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and papa Saif Ali Khan like every year, Inaaya's adorable snaps with her cool parents Soha and Kunal at beaches and parks will steal your heart. We have pictures
