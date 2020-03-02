Look who's Kunal Kemmu's new 'Sunday riding partner'!

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is possibly one of the most adorable munchkins we have in Bollywood. And we keep getting her pictures on Instagram, thanks to her parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. And we got one more cool and cute picture of the toddler, this time by daddy cool.

Kemmu, taking to his Instagram account, wrote- "My new Sunday riding partner. Because it's never too early to start." (sic) Well, it seems the father-daughter duo is going for some bike ride.

Take a look right here:

And just a few days ago, we got another heartfelt picture of Inaaya when Kunal shared a heartening post and said he has the whole world in his hands. Take a look right here:

View this post on Instagram I got the whole world in my hands âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) onFeb 22, 2020 at 3:48am PST

On the work front, Kemmu was called by everyone the best thing about the period drama, Kalank. And even in Malang, critics and fans appreciated his performance and it did well commercially too. He's now gearing up for Go Goa Gone 2 and Golmaal 5.

