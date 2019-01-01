Looking ahead 2019: Celebs, netas and fashion gurus in reading mode

things-to-do

History, life stories, mythology and a sprinkle of stardust look set to impact your bookshelf this year as celebs, netas, and fashion gurus get into literary mode

Lakshmibai

Jason Quinn and Naresh Kumar

Lakshmibai (Campfire)

Coming in: January

Written by the award-winning author behind the comic Steve Jobs: Genius by Design, Jason Quinn, and illustrated by Naresh Kumar, the graphic novel is a tale of the 1857 uprising or India’s first war of independence where the Lakshmibai, the Rani of Jhansi defended her princely state against British forces.

Ashok Banker

Upon A Burning Throne (Simon & Schuster)

Coming in: April

If you are tired of waiting for George RR Martin’s Winds of Fire, Ashok Banker’s upcoming series modeled in the same spirit is almost here. Upon A Burning Throne is a two-part riveting account of two princes determined to protect their kingdom Hastinaga, and prove that one of them is worthy of occupying the throne.

Manish Malhotra and Sonal Kalra

Memoirs (Rupa)

Coming in: December

After completing 25 years in the fashion industry, Manish Malhotra’s name is intertwined with Bollywood. Malhotra will pen down his journey that started with the 1995 flick Rangeela as a costume designer to crafting his own brand.

Sachin Pilot with Pratishtha Singh

Rooted (Penguin Random House)

Coming in: January

After co-authoring a book about his late father Rajesh Pilot in 2000, the young politician is back with a candid and anecdotal title. Pilot will detail his vision for the new young India along with writer and poet Pratishtha Singh.

Amruta Patil and Devdutt Pattanaik

Aranyaka (Westland)

Coming in: October

After releasing Shyam: An Illustrated Retelling of the Bhagvad Gita in July last year, Devdutt Pattanaik will be back with another illustrated book in collaboration with artist and writer Amruta Patil. Aranyaka, a graphic novel that revolves around three spirited rishikas, is a tale about food and love.

Malala Yousafzai

We Are Displaced: My Journey and Stories from Refugee Girls Around the World (Hachette)

Coming in: January

The 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner and activist, Malala Yousafzai, who released I Am Malala, a bestselling memoir in 2013 is back with a follow-up that details her experiences of visiting refugee camps around the world while narrating the personal stories of the girls she met.

Sunny Singh

Amitabh (Bloomsbury)

Coming in: January

London-based novelist Sunny Singh’s next title takes a deep dive into Big B’s work and persona. This in-depth study explores Amitabh Bachchan’s rise to stardom and will be an academic resource for film students.

Cyrus Mistry

The Prospect of Miracles (Aleph Book Company)

Coming in: December

A ward-winning city-based novelist Cyrus Mistry’s The Prospect of Miracles is a vivid account of a dead pastor, as told by his wife, and set in Kerala. Mistry’s polished storytelling unravels the man that never was.

Masaba Gupta and Parita Patel

The Masaba Print (Rupa)

Coming in: June

Masaba Gupta’s debut title is an autobiography that takes a close look at her journey — from the early years to building a fashion label known for their quirky prints.

Lisa Ray

Close to the bone (HarperCollins)

Coming in: Summer

Canadian-Indian model, activist and philanthropist Lisa Ray is ready to debut with a memoir that tells her brave and inspiring story of starting out in the fashion world, becoming a supermodel, and battling cancer in 2009.

