Looking at converting J Jayalalithaa's house into CM's residence Tamil Nadu government tells HC

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that it is also actively considering converting "Veda Nilayam", the residence of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa at upscale Poes Garden here, into the official residence of the Chief Minister. Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted before Justice Anand Venkatesh that the government would be acquiring not only the immovable property but also the movables to make as it was during the times of the late chief minister.

The submission was made during the hearing of a plea of a resident association against converting Jayalalithaa''s residence into a memorial. The A-G submitted that the suggestion of a division bench of the high court to convert a major portion of the property into the official residence of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu instead of a memorial was also under the active consideration. He opposed the plea by Poes Garden and Kasthuri Estate House Owners Association, which contended that if Jayalalithaa''s residential premises was allowed to be converted into a memorial, it would affect the peaceful lives of its members as the place would be frequented by thousands of people.

Justice Anand Venkatesh, however, dismissed the plea as premature and on mere apprehensions. The Judge observed that converting a residence into a memorial was not something new and that it had happened in cases of various leaders who had earned the love and respect of the people. Tamil Nadu government had in May promulgated an ordinance to temporarily take possession of Veda Nilayam and movable assets as well for setting up a foundation and make arrangements to convert it into a memorial

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever