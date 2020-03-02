Looking For An Inspiration For Fitness? Meet Happy The Monk Singh, The Fitness Consultant!

There goes a saying that faith can move mountains. If you have faith in yourself, nothing is impossible in this world. Proving it right in every way, Happy Singh has been a true inspiration for the youth. A renowned name in the fitness industry, he is a fitness consultant, transformation expert and a nutrition coach certified from ISSA. He has his roots in Raipur, Chattisgarh and has established his name all over the country and even across borders. Happy Singh has got many clients in India as well as in foreign countries.

Before getting into fitness, he had planned to become a Chartered Accountant. But it seems that destiny had something special in the store for him. After his graduation, he joined a gym and with time, he had developed his love for the iron. That's when he decided to make his career in the fitness industry. However, at the start of his journey, he had to go through some difficulties as he went through some serious back problems which forced him to take bed rest. But his will power helped him stand tall and he transformed himself with a great physique. As of today, his name goes synonymous with fitness and he is a true icon for many gym enthusiasts.

His journey began as a fitness consultant after which he joined the Squats team as a nutrition coach. In 2015, he emerged as a runner-up in Muscle Mania competition and there's no looking back for Happy Singh after that. He has trained celebrities like Sambhavna Seth, Dev Gill among others. "Fitness is my passion and I want to transform lives and make people aware of the importance of living a healthy lifestyle", he stated. Apart from bodybuilding, Happy The Monk Singh has been a part of many fashion shows and has done photoshoots for many brands. Moreover, he has also judged several shows and events in Raipur. His sincerity and dedication towards work have given him fame, money and most importantly the respect among all the aspiring fitness freaks.

