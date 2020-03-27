Looking for DIY makeup inspo? Disha Patani shares the perfect 'summertime pink glowy makeup tutorial'

Disha Patani recently marked hwr launch on YouTube to be more in touch with her fans. While we are all looking for the perfect DO-IT-YOURSELVES at this time if lockdown, the 'Malang' hotness shares the perfect tutorial with us to have the summertime pink glowy makeup in one go!

Sharing the same on her channel, Disha writes, "Hey guys, as know I have been meaning to do a make-up tutorial video for quite some time. So here goes. This is my first tutorial video and it was really hard as I am not used to doing make-up without a big mirror. Please ignore my nails since I have been practicing social distancing for almost 10 days now and had no nail paint remover. Sorry about that. Also will try to make a cleaner version next time. Hope you guys enjoy it and do let me know if there is any feedback. Lots of love. Please stay home. God bless all".

The actress also posted a sneak peak into the full video on her social media handle and shared, "Hey guys, my new video is live on YouTube. Do watch and share your feedback. Link in bio. Video editing @iamaleksandarilic".

Disha Patani has shown an absolutely new avatar in her latest release, 'Malang.' The audiences loved this avatar and were drooling over her perfect hot body and how she was the highlight through the entire film. There is a wide appeal that Disha enjoys and her desirability is something that has risen to an all new level.

On the work front, Disha is all set to wow the audiences with some more impactful performances with her upcoming KTina with Ekta Kapoor and Radhe, where the actress will be seen reuniting with Salman Khan.

