Looking for tiger

When the lockdown was announced, event management firm Laughing Gas Co (LGC) had to call off all their events scheduled for the months of April and May. "We realised that there is a gap in the market we can fill by creating something affordable and accessible that entertains everyone while they're at home." says Dhruv Sonthalia, co-founder of LGC. "That's how the idea of an online mystery game involving a series of brainteasers came about."

Sonthalia and co-founder Amit Murarka decided to create Mission: Where is Tiger? — a spy thriller game in three parts, where participants have to step into the shoes of a secret agent to find India's super spy, Tiger, who has gone missing from a secret mission abroad. The game involves extracting his diary, which contains the details of evil masterminds who plan to attack our motherland, by solving 10 puzzles, each of which gets you closer to the goal. To give it a fun spin-off, they have incorporated elements of pop culture in their clues. The organisers will collate your timing for each of the three games and the fastest one to finish the series takes home a cash prize of Rs 3,000.



Dhruv Sonthalia and Amit Muraka

On May 29 to May 30, 6 pm to 10 pm

Call 9831001681

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 99

