Looking forward for Hera Pheri 3? Akshay Kumar has an important update for you

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

One of the most loved comedy franchises, Hera Pheri was all set to surprise the fans with its third installment. There was a lot of buzz that the trio Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty will be reprising their memorable roles.

However, Akshay, who made us laugh with his character of Raju in the comic caper, has now put breaks on the speculations. In an interview with Bombay Times, the Rustom actor confirmed that Hera Pheri 3 is not going to happen soon. That's certainly sad news for Hera Pheri fans who were looking forward to the laugh riot after a long time.

However, in the same interview, the Khiladi actor confirmed that he is reuniting with his Hera Pheri director Priyadarshan. He said, "It is still under process. Hera Pheri 3 is not happening. We are writing something else. It's in the comedy zone."

The director-actor duo, which has given blockbuster comedies like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and De Dana Dana, will start working on the project later next year. In an interview to PTI, the director had said that he will start working with Akshay after finishing his Bollywood comeback, Hungama 2. The film marks his first Hindi movie after 2013's Rangrezz. Hungama 2, he said, is not a direct sequel to the 2003 film but has the same spirit. The first movie featured Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav among others.

The director revealed that apart from Akshaye and Rimi, all other cast members are set to return. Hungama 2 will also be actor Shilpa Shetty's comeback to the movies.

The makers revealed the poster of the same on Monday featuring Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash. The tagline of the poster reads - Confusion Unlimited. The movie is expected to go on floors in January 2020 is set to release on August 14, 2020.

Coming back to Akshay, the actor has as many as six films lined-up for release. The first is Good Newwz, set to release this Friday. In this film, Akshay and Kareena Kapoor are shown as couples trying to conceive a baby. This will be followed by Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bachchan Panday, and a film with Vashu Bhagnani titled Bell Bottoms.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates