Looping in

Sometimes, the vocals shine through a song like a disco ball lighting up a dance floor with psychedelic hues. Delhi outfit Nowhere Station's new record, An Album in Motion, embodies that sound. Anurag Hazarika's guitars set the tempo, laughing and wailing in parts. Anant Mital's drums make the song's heartbeat rise and drop. Dhruv Dhingra takes care of keys and bass guitar, discharging his duties from the background. But it's vocalist Rijul Singh at the forefront. He gives the songs an edge that only sharpens the prowess of the others.

The album definitely has a smattering of Indian influences. But curiously, it has a hint of Irish tunes too, especially when the violin kicks in the first song, Oceans Beyond.

But it largely has an unabashed western sensibility despite its diverse roots. The different members complement each other like the Mumbai Indian players at this year's IPL. The team has done well.

