Lootcase: A fun banter between Ranvir Shorey and Gajraj Rao will make you crave for Gajar Ka Halwa

Just a couple of days to go for the release of the comedy titled 'Lootcase' which is sure to make you laugh out loud and lift up your mood. The audience has loved the plot and the storyline of how one suitcase has turned everyone's life, upside down. After a fun banter between Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal, this new dialogue promo between Ranvir Shorey and Gajraj Rao is going to make you crave some Gajar ka halwa.

The makers shared on their social media and posted, "Pata nahi yeh suitcase aur kaise-kaise din dikhayega! Watch #Lootcase on 31st July to know! GajarKaHalwa @kunalkemmu @raogajraj (sic)".

This dialogue promo is the part where the suitcase is already lost and clearly the life has turned upside down for Ranvir Shorey but not much for Gajaraj Rao as he's happily teasing Ranvir and enjoying his freshly home-made Gajar ka halwa.

Lootcase will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on 31st July 2020 and the story revolves around Nandan Kumar, a middle class family man who finds a suitcase with â¹10 Crores in a lonely desolate market on his way back from his night shift. However, the dark past of the suitcase catches up and what happens next— Does he fight or take the survival flight?

The film has a stellar star cast of Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz, and Ranvir Shorey. Hang on tight, this one is going to make you laugh really hard!

