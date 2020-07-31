Lootcase drops today on Disney Plus Hotstar at 7:30 PM

The wait is finally over as the comedy-drama film 'Lootcase' is all set to release at 7:30 pm on Disney+Hotstar. The renowned red suitcase is about to see a release on an OTT platform. With a talented cast of great performers which includes Kunal Kemmu in the lead along with Gajraj Rao, Rasika Duggal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz, the film is surely going to be a laugh riot.

The songs and the promos from the film which form the true glimpses into the entertainer have already piqued the audience’s interest. The promo featured some hilarious scenes and dialogues from the movie. Overall, everyone is looking for the suitcase that is 'Lootcase', but who will find it? Who does the suitcase really belong to? You will get all your answers tomorrow on 31st July as the movie will be available for streaming from 7:30 PM.

The audience has been going gaga over social media with the timely doses of hilarious glimpses that were released. Lookup at the excitement around it, 7:30 pm is going to THE time for digital consumers.

Lootcase is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions. So make sure to catch the film as it will surely surprise you!

