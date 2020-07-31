Lootcase: Kunal Kemmu watches his film with 'Pati Patni aur...' Guess who?

Fox Star's Lootcase finally hit our screens at 7:30 pm today after sheer excitement around its release. The film has been garnering rave reviews from all across for its storyline, talented cast and the joy-ride it is. Amid the appreciation, the lead actor Kunal Kemmu watched his film with his family while he captioned it- 'Pati patni aur...' Guessing who the 'Woh' is, we found out that it's the red suitcase which was used in the film shoot. Taking to his social media, he posted, "Pati Patni Aur Lootcase Ready?? Let's watch it then. @disneyplushotstarvip (sic)".

With a talented cast of great performers which includes Kunal Kemmu in the lead along with Gajraj Rao, Rasika Duggal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz, the film is surely going to be a laugh riot.

Everyone is looking for the suitcase that is 'Lootcase', but who will find it? Who does the suitcase really belong to? The audience has been going gaga over social media with the timely doses of hilarious glimpses that were released.

Lootcase movie revolves around an average guy, Nandan Kumar trying to find balance between struggles of family life and finances. He finds a red suitcase filled with money and how everyone else is already eyeing it. While Nandan is excited about his new found luck, everyone else is plotting to get their hands on the suitcase. It will definitely be a laughing riot.

Lootcase is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions. Make sure to watch it as it is available now!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news