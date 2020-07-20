Lootcase new dialogue promo is hilarious!

The trailer of Fox Star Hindi's upcoming film Lootcase has been receiving appreciation from all across. The big names of the industry have also praised the trailer and have expressed how they look forward to the film. Now, the makers have unveiled a dialogue promo of the film and is sure to click with you!

The makers took to their social media and shared, "Kuch iss tarah shuru hoti hai ek aam aadmi aur uski patni ki subah! Smiling face with open mouth and tightly-closed eyes Dekhiye #Lootcase 31st July ko, pachtaoge nahi! @kunalkemmu @raogajraj @RasikaDugal @RanvirShorey #VijayRaaz @rajoosworld @DisneyplusHSVIP #SodaFilmsIndia @saregamaglobal [sic]"

The dialogue promo is a fun banter between Kumal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal who are having a conversation as husband and wife. The movie will see an OTT release on the popular streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar and has a stellar star cast which includes Kunal Kemmu in the lead along with Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz.

The upcoming film Lootcase is all about a man who finds a bag full of money. What happens next and how their normal routine goes for a toss when the suitcase filled with money comes in their life? - is all what Lootcase brings along with its storyline.

Lootcase is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions. Set your reminder for 31st July 2020 and don't miss out on this one!

