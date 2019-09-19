MENU

Lootcase trailer: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor hail Kunal Kemmu's act

Updated: Sep 19, 2019, 17:41 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Lootcase stars Kunal Kemmu along with stars like Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Duggal, and Vijay Raaz. The trailer looks like a fun ride.

Lootcase poster shared by Soha Ali Khan on her Instagram account.

The trailer of Kunal Kemmu-starrer Lootcase was released on Thursday morning. It stars Kunal along with actors like Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Duggal, Vijay Raaz among others. While the trailer looks interesting and hilarious, many Bollywood celebs have applauded Kemmu for Lootcase.

Karan Johar, who shares a great rapport with Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan took to his Instagram account and wrote, "Quirky! Funny! And packs many a punch! This #lootcase is bang for the buck! Many bucks! The ensemble is terrific led by the fantastic @kunalkemmu !! Well done team @foxstarhindi for dabbling in exciting genres [sic]"

Akshay Kumar also looked impressed with this crazy ride called Lootcase. He wrote: "Lootcase looks like a fun, situational comedy with a lot of laughs. @kunalkemmu, your comic timing is impeccable! All the best for this one."

Arjun Kapoor, who is friends with Kunal, wrote: "All the best guys looks like a lot of fun [sic]"

Kunal, who recently went on a road trip with Shahid Kapoor and gang, also received best wishes from the latter. He wrote, "Wishing my bud @kunalkemmu the very best for his film #Lootcase. Looks super funny bro. Go kill it. [sic]"

Angad Bedi also congratulated the actor for his work.

Harshvardhan Rane, who is also a part of Kunal's 'biker boys' gang' wished luck to the Golmaal actor.

Wife Soha Ali Khan also urged everyone to watch Lootcase's trailer.

Lootcase is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions. The quirky comedy is all set to release on October 11, 2019.

Tags

kunal khemuAkshay Kumarkaran joharshahid kapoorharshvardhan ranesoha ali khanangad bedibollywood news

