Lootcase trailer: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor hail Kunal Kemmu's act

The trailer of Kunal Kemmu-starrer Lootcase was released on Thursday morning. It stars Kunal along with actors like Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Duggal, Vijay Raaz among others. While the trailer looks interesting and hilarious, many Bollywood celebs have applauded Kemmu for Lootcase.

Karan Johar, who shares a great rapport with Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan took to his Instagram account and wrote, "Quirky! Funny! And packs many a punch! This #lootcase is bang for the buck! Many bucks! The ensemble is terrific led by the fantastic @kunalkemmu !! Well done team @foxstarhindi for dabbling in exciting genres [sic]"

Quirky! Funny! And packs many a punch! This #lootcase is bang for the buck! Many bucks! The ensemble is terrific led by the fantastic @kunalkemmu !! Well done team @foxstarhindi for dabbling in exciting genres! https://t.co/V7v1hLvZBl pic.twitter.com/IR1RHAu5HC — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 19, 2019

Akshay Kumar also looked impressed with this crazy ride called Lootcase. He wrote: "Lootcase looks like a fun, situational comedy with a lot of laughs. @kunalkemmu, your comic timing is impeccable! All the best for this one."

#Lootcase looks like a fun, situational comedy with a lot of laughs. @kunalkemmu, your comic timing is impeccable! All the best for this one.https://t.co/t8VxmfARie — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 19, 2019

Arjun Kapoor, who is friends with Kunal, wrote: "All the best guys looks like a lot of fun [sic]"

All the best guys looks like a lot of fun... https://t.co/0YFsY89eMv — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 19, 2019

Kunal, who recently went on a road trip with Shahid Kapoor and gang, also received best wishes from the latter. He wrote, "Wishing my bud @kunalkemmu the very best for his film #Lootcase. Looks super funny bro. Go kill it. [sic]"

Wishing my bud @kunalkemmu the very best for his film #Lootcase. Looks super funny bro. Go kill it. https://t.co/NBCGykRAvR pic.twitter.com/QOohZuTUir — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 19, 2019

Angad Bedi also congratulated the actor for his work.

The man who has done some extraordinary work in cinema. Delivers another soon.. https://t.co/iRIjZ7GxmV and it’s out!!!! @kunalkemmu this film is worth the watch. Jald hi dekhaao. @foxstarhindi @roo_cha pic.twitter.com/aD8eTdoMMc — ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) September 19, 2019

Harshvardhan Rane, who is also a part of Kunal's 'biker boys' gang' wished luck to the Golmaal actor.

Ha ha ha 'mera waterpark cancel mat karna' it's really funny @kunalkemmu Sir ðÂÂ¥ https://t.co/UjR8zq057L — Harshvardhan Rane (@harsha_actor) September 19, 2019

Wife Soha Ali Khan also urged everyone to watch Lootcase's trailer.

Have you guys seen the #LootcaseTrailer yet? It looks like a bizarre wacky comedy and it has my favourite actor in it @kunalkemmu - I can’t wait to see the film on the 11th of October !! https://t.co/uUEN6EWkwK — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) September 19, 2019

Lootcase is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions. The quirky comedy is all set to release on October 11, 2019.

