Lootcase trailer out tomorrow: Get ready to witness one crazy chase!

After creating an immense buzz amongst the audience with the quirky concept in the posters and teasers of 'Lootcase', the makers will finally release the much-awaited trailer tomorrow! Taking to social media the makers shared "The chase for the bag begins tomorrow. Get ready to witness one crazy chase! #Lootcase trailer out tomorrow! @kunalkemmu @raogajraj @RasikaDugal @RanvirShorey @rajoosworld #VijayRaaz @saregamaglobal #SodaFilmsIndia."

In the comical video, an ordinary man is seen sweeping the house during which he spots the suitcase and opens it. It seems the suitcase is actually a 'lootcase' which changes his life! Lootcase will see Kunal Khemu in the lead along with Gajraj Rao, Rasika Duggal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz.

Earlier the makers of Lootcase had released a quirky poster of the movie with a unique campaign where they took inspiration from an old movie and replaced the key element with a red suitcase.

Kunal too shared a poster of the movie. The poster shows the lead actor lying down on the grass with a smile on his face while his hands form the shape of a heart. The poster is enhanced with a caption that reads "Hamara Pyaar is zaim duniya se handle nahi hoga".

The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions.

