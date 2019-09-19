Lootcase trailer: This Kunal Kemmu-starrer is one crazy ride!

The makers of Lootcase starring Kunal Kemmu and a number of brilliant actors like Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey among others, have just dropped the trailer of the film, and it sure looks interesting and hilarious.

After creating an immense buzz among the audience with the quirky concept, posters and teasers of Lootcase, the makers have finally released the much-awaited trailer.

Watch the trailer of Lootcase here:

Taking to Instagram, Kunal Kemmu shared, "Lootcase trailer. Kya lottery lagi hai. Nahi samjhe? Watch #LootcaseTrailer to find out!"

The trailer of Lootcase has sure increased our curiosity about the film. It looks like a fun laugh riot that will have the audience rolling with laughter. One of the cast members of the film, Rasika Duggal, spoke about the film saying, "Shooting for Lootcase was a welcome break and a much-needed relief from the intensity of the other projects I was doing at that time. I am thrilled about the variety of genres I have had a chance to experiment with over the past year. I am looking forward to the release of the film in October," she told IANS.

Lootcase will see Kunal Kemmu in the lead along with Gajraj Rao, Rasika Duggal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions, and is all set to release on October 11.

