Lootcase trailer to release on September 19; check out new posters

The upcoming film, Lootcase, has already taken the country by storm with its quirky posters and teaser. The makers of the ensemble comedy are all set to release the trailer of the film on September 19. The makers today shared four posters starring four cast members of the film including Kunal Kemmu, Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao and Ranvir Shorey. Each of the posters also has a one-line caption to it.

The first poster shows the lead actor Kunal Kemmu lying down on the grass with a smile on his face while his hands form the shape of a heart. The poster is enhanced with a caption that reads "Hamara Pyaar is zaim duniya se handle nahi hoga". Check out the four posters shared by Kunal Kemmu on Instagram.

In the second poster, we see actor Gajraj Rao dressed as a politician and standing with folded hands next to the red suitcase sitting in a chair. The poster reads "Mileye, humari party ke star se."

The next poster stars the talented Ranvir Shorey standing beside a big suitcase. The actor sports an angry look while he holds a revolver in his hand. The poster has the caption "Most wanted ayega police custody main."

In the last poster, we see Vijay Raaz with his trademark stern face and a revolver in his hand. Again, beside him is the suitcase and the poster is highlighted with a caption that reads "Isko chuaa to extinct kardunga."

All four posters have received a phenomenal response and fans can't contain their excitement to watch the trailer. Along with the above stars, Lootcase will also see Rasika Duggal in the lead. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates