Lootcase will be bringing us a concoction of talented actors

The movie 'Lootcase' will see a direct OTT release on the popular streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar and has a stellar star cast which includes Kunal Kemmu in the lead along with Gajraj Rao, Rasika Duggal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz. Kunal Khemu plays the role of the protagonist and the audience has witnessed his talent for comedy films in blockbusters like Golmaal Again and Golmaal 3.

Vijay Raaz has also given the audience some very remarkable performance in a number of films. Gajraj Rao gave the audience some spectacular performances too with his most recent one being Badhaai Ho for which he won an award. Rasika Duggal is also known for her several roles in several Bollywood movies and Ranvir Shorey has also received a lot of commendations for many roles.

With a marvelous concoction of talented actors like that, the movie is bound to be the hilarious joy-ride it promises to be in the trailer which received a lot of admiration from the audience. Lootcase is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions.

What happens when a man comes across a bag full of money by accident? Don't know? You will find out in the movie 'Lootcase'! Make sure you don't miss out on the film as it is filled with giggle-packed moments! The comedy-drama film is to see a release on this 31st of July so mark your calendars and catch on to the hilarious rollercoaster-ride of a film!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news