Lootera clocks six years; Sonakshi Sinha shares glimpses from the film

bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha has always been a versatile actress and Lootera was one movie where she proved her versatility by playing a character so adorable that even after 6 years, we gush over her.

Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha

Headstrong, emotional and a fierce lover. The qualities that made us fall in love with Pakhi and sweet memories of her still remain in our hearts. Sonakshi Sinha has always been a versatile actress and Lootera was one movie where she proved her versatility by playing a character so adorable that even after 6 years, we still gush over her. She was the real 'Looteri' in the film as she simply stole our hearts!

But what made Lootera so special was not just Sona in the film, but the team effort and the captain of the ship, Vikramaditya Motwane. Ranveer Singh as Varun Srivastav was also the most off-beat character played by Ranveer till date. The music of the film by Amit Trivedi and Amitabh Bhattacharya was so soulful that the songs from the film still ring in our ears, and hence, the album was considered as the best music album of 2013, 6 years back!

The film completed 6 years today and Sonakshi was all nostalgic about it, so she shared some beautiful unseen pictures from the sets of the film as her insta stories. Have a look at them:

These pictures have made us utterly nostalgic. BRB, after playing the whole album on loop or on second thoughts, watch the film once again just for the beautiful Sonakshi Sinha!

Sona is currently busy promoting her upcoming comedy flick, Khandaani Shafakhana, in which she's seen talking about sex education. She's also starring in Dabangg 3 as our beloved Rajjo; in Mission Mangal, she will be seen playing the role of a scientist and in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, which is a story about Bhuj airport during 1971's Indo-Pak war. One actress and so much of versatility! Can't wait to see her on-screen playing such great and impactful roles.

Also read: Khandaani Shafakhana first song out: Sonakshi Sinha-Badshah join forces again with Koka

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates