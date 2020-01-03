'Lord Krishna', witness in a murder, flings flute at Dindoshi Sessions Court judge

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

There was more than just the goddess of justice at the Dindoshi Sessions Court on Thursday. A self-proclaimed 'Lord Krishna' decided to make an appearance, too. A 60-year-old security guard, identified as Omkarnath Pandey, entered a courtroom in lawyer's attire on Thursday, and declared, "I am God Krishna," to the stunned courtroom before flinging a flute at the judge. Pandey was promptly arrested.

Aaccused Omkarnath Pandey, a Sakinaka resident, told the police that his younger brother Ashok Pandey was brutally assaulted by his colleague over a dispute in 2017. Also a security guard, Ashok died during treatment a couple of days after the incident. The accused, Rushdrasen Yadav, was later arrested by the Sakinaka police on charges of murder and the case was under trial in Dindoshi Sessions Court number 10 presided by judge S U Baghele.

Omkarnath was one of the key eyewitnesses in the case but hadn't been appearing in court. A summons was issued against him and he was told to be present before the court on Thursday when he appeared in an advocate's attire. While another case was being heard in the courtroom, he stood up shouting, "I am Lord Krishna. I have been wronged and those who wronged me are present in the court." He then threw a flute towards the judge while removing his coat but the flute did not reach the judge, the steno in the courtroom said. No one was injured in the incident and the accused was immediately taken into custody.



During investigation, it was revealed that the accused carries a flute with him at all times and calls himself a devotee of Lord Krishna. He also told the police that the lord appears before him when pleased with his devotion and worship. "The lawyers charge a lot of money to fight a case and the court clerk, too, asks for money for every document. So, I thought of becoming a lawyer," Omkarnath said, adding the lawyer's attire he wore was rented.

"He has been booked under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), and 332 (hurting a public servant) of the IPC and will be produced before the court on Friday," said senior inspector Babasaheb Salunkhe from Kurar police station.

Judges fear for their safety

After today's incident, all judges at Dindoshi Sessions Court held a meeting regarding strengthening security inside the court. "Attack on a judicial officer is highly regrettable. Even the judiciary is at risk these days. It is astonishing that our government is providing Z plus security to ministers, but not to judicial officers who are considered gods of justice," said advocate Vijay Shukla. It was finally decided that henceforth, it would be mandatory for all advocates to undergo security check-up along with baggage check at the entrance gate of Dindoshi Court with immediate effect.

