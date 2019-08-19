Lord's Test set to end in a draw after Steve Smith drama

cricket

At the time of going to press, Australia were 138-5 in the last session on the final day of the second Test

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne during his 100-ball 59 yesterday

London: Jofra Archer took two wickets and struck Test cricket's first concussion substitute, Marnus Labuschagne on the grille of his helmet as England pushed for an unlikely series-levelling victory in the second Ashes clash at Lord's yesterday.

At the time of going to press, Australia were 138-5 in the last session on the final day of the second Test. That left them needing another 129 runs in a minimum of 11 overs to reach a victory target of 267. Test debutant Archer also struck Steve Smith on the neck with a rapid bouncer during the star batsman's 92 on Saturday. Smith was passed fit to resume his innings on Saturday but further tests yesterday sidelined him with concussion.

Australia, bidding for their first Ashes campaign triumph on English soil in 18 years, lead the five-match series 1-0 after a 251-run win at Edgbaston last week. Under new protocols introduced for the inaugural World Test Championship, Australia could replace Smith with a full, batting substitute in Labuschagne.

World Cup-winning fast bowler Archer also took an impressive 2-59 in 29 overs on Saturday and the 24-year-old Sussex quick was in the wickets again yesterday with two for two in seven balls.

David Warner's miserable series continued when the left-hander fell for five — his fourth single-figure in as many innings — when he edged Archer to Rory Burns in the slips. And Australia were 19-2 when Usman Khawaja was caught behind off a fine ball just outside off stump for two. Archer's first ball to Labuschagne, a bouncer that sailed over the batsman's head, was called wide. His second, timed at 91.6 mph, was much straighter. Labuschagne ended up scoring an impressive 100-ball 59.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever