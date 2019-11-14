Influential Music Artist and Producer KNDRGRTN's new single City of Angels reaches Billboard top 100

Los Angeles-based artist KNDRGRTN is making music not quite like anyone else right now. With his unique blend of genres, he has developed a sound that feels both familiar and fresh; it’s simultaneously reminiscent of past hip-hop sounds while signposting a new and exciting future.

As he gears up to release Sleeping With My Clothes On, he has dropped his new single City of Angels, and with its release, he has quickly established himself as an emerging artist to watch. If you’re not already familiar with this name, we strongly recommend you change that.

On his new single City of Angels, Los Angeles-based artist KNDRGRTN presents a dark and sprawling slice of grunge-tinged hip-hop. Throughout the new single, KNDRGRTN glides through a hallucinatory blend of hip-hop, electronica, and grunge, crafting a sound that’s not quite like anything else currently making the rounds. With disorientating production and woozy vocal hooks, City of Angels will swirl around your head before landing deeply in your bones. Although the track clocks in at less than two-and-a-half-minutes, the LA artist is successful in creating a completely immersive sonic universe. Once you dive into his dark, sprawling sounds, you’ll never want to leave. These are still relatively early days for this rapper, but judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes. Also, KNDRGRTN hails from Detroit but you can hear the L.A.-transplant in his music. Insert Here is nine tracks of moody, hazy reflections on failed relationships, success, insecurities, and anxieties that feels suited for a nighttime drive on the PCH. KNDRGRTN rap-croons about jilted ex-lovers and fears of not making it with such assuredness you'd be hard-pressed to realize this is his debut project. There's no awkward sense of finding one's footing; the artist feels fully-formed already.

Part of that is no doubt due to the project's production, handled entirely by Beewirks, the Steven Victor-managed producer you've seen on liner notes for Pusha-T, Lil Wayne, and Jeezy.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.