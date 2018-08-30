Los Angeles school district settles abuse suits for USD 22 million

international

The district says "student safety is always of utmost concern" and it has strengthened protections for its students

Representational picture

The second largest school district in the US is paying USD 22 million to settle lawsuits by 16 current and former students who say they were sexually abused.Attorneys for the victims said today the Los Angeles Unified School District will pay USD 14 million to nine girls who say they were abused by Ronnie Lee Roman, a former youth services coach at Cahuenga Elementary School.

The district will pay USD 8 million to seven boys who say they were abused by Jaime Jimenez, a former football coach at Franklin High School. Roman is serving 105 years in prison and Jimenez more than 36 years after they were convicted in the cases. The district says "student safety is always of utmost concern" and it has strengthened protections for its students.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever