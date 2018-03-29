Lose yourself in a world of shapes at this weekend fest

The fest will bring together a diverse range of speakers â illustrator Christoph Niemann, fashion designer Ruchika Sachdeva of Bodice, author and artist Adam J Kurtz, graphic designer Anthony Burrill



An artwork by Christoph Neimann

In its debut edition, the Design Fabric Festival (DFF) promises to be a heady affair that will feature over 30 international and Indian artists from across the design community. It will bring together a diverse range of speakers — illustrator Christoph Niemann, fashion designer Ruchika Sachdeva of Bodice, author and artist Adam J Kurtz, graphic designer Anthony Burrill, fashion illustrator of @paperfashion Katie Rodgers, design thinker V Sunil of Make in India, Mitch Paone of New York-based DIA Studios, photographer and founder of The Sartorialist Scott Schuman. Also on the list is Hey Studio from Barcelona, Berlin-based CATK design studio, cartoonist and designer Orijit Sen, and textile artist Sarah Naqvi.



An illustration by Katie Rodgers

Besides panel discussions, workshops and a screening of Stefan Sagmeister and Ben Nabors’ Happy Film. The festival aims to bring together industry leaders, students and enthusiasts to build a community that shares knowledge and grows as one. The event will conclude with an after party featuring DJ Kaleekarma, DJ Unnayanaa, Varundo, Sandunes and visual jockey Decoy.

From March 29 to 31, 2 pm to 6 pm

At Famous Studios, 20 Dr E Moses Road, Mahalaxmi.

Log on to festival.designfabric.in

