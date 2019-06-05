Lost 590 kgs of ganja? Dont panic, we have found it, tweets Assam police

national

Check out Assam Police's witty after busting 590 kgs of drugs

Pic/Assam Police Twitter

The Assam Police on Tuesday came up with an extremely witty tweet while sending out important messages to the public. The Assam police tweeted looking for the owner of a huge consignment asking the unknown owner to 'please get in touch'.

The Assam Police tweeted on its official handle on Tuesday night, "Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night? Don't panic, we found it. Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police They will help you out, for sure ;) Great job Team Dhubri,"

Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night?



Don't panic, we found it.



Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police. They will help you out, for sure ;)



Great job Team Dhubri. pic.twitter.com/fNoMjbGSKX — Assam Police (@assampolice) June 4, 2019

The tweet, which was made at June 4, 2019, has over 10,000 likes on Twitter and over 4000 retweets. Netizens appreciated the post for its quick wit and humour. Here's what they tweeted...

Now this is called helpful policing. ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Himanshu Pandey (@Himanshu2883) June 4, 2019

Great job and far better humour than our stand up comedians — shreshth (@magniificient) June 5, 2019

ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ



Police has become really smart.



After "JCB" of UP Police, this one from Assam Police is great. — Manoj Thakur (@chhatermanoj) June 5, 2019

Oh so the cops found 590 kilos of weed? That's insane, this must be one of the biggest hauls in India, all 500 kilos of it. Imagine how proud they'll look when they pose for photos in front of the 250 kilos of weed. — Prepetual Status to the left (@the_baba1) June 5, 2019

You po-lees are really funny guys online! Bangalore cops Mumbai cops all of you... makes you guys a bit less frightening. Not for the owners of this cache though ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Sangita Nambiar (@Sanginamby) June 5, 2019

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates