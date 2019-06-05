Lost 590 kgs of ganja? Dont panic, we have found it, tweets Assam police

Updated: Jun 06, 2019, 07:15 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Check out Assam Police's witty after busting 590 kgs of drugs

Pic/Assam Police Twitter

The Assam Police on Tuesday came up with an extremely witty tweet while sending out important messages to the public. The Assam police tweeted looking for the owner of a huge consignment asking the unknown owner to 'please get in touch'.

The Assam Police tweeted on its official handle on Tuesday night, "Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night? Don't panic, we found it. Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police They will help you out, for sure ;) Great job Team Dhubri,"

The tweet, which was made at June 4, 2019, has over 10,000 likes on Twitter and over 4000 retweets. Netizens appreciated the post for its quick wit and humour. Here's what they tweeted...

