Lost and found: Dahisar cops find, return bags of valuables within hours

It was an impressive day for the Dahisar police and Borivli GRP, as they solved two cases of lost valuables within hours and handed them over to the complainants.

The Dahisar cops returned software engineer Amay Titekar a bag containing valuables worth `14 lakh, which he had forgotten in an auto-rickshaw. Within 35 minutes of Titekar registering a complaint, they traced the auto and within the next two hours got hold of the bag. It was handed over to Titekar in the presence of senior cops on Monday.

On Sunday evening, Titekar had gone to Saibaba Nagar in Borivli West along with his mother and wife to attend a relative's wedding. After the function they headed to his sister's house at Shrikrishnanagar, Borivli East, in an auto-rickshaw. While getting off near his sister's place he forgot to take the bag containing jewellery. On reaching, he realised that the bag was missing, and approached the Dahisar police to report the matter. Duty officer, PSI Abhinav Pawar, along with detection officer, Om Totawar, checked CCTV footages and found out the vehicle's number. Then with the help of the RTO they found out the driver's address in Goregaon East.Pawar then shared the details with API Sandeep Pachangne of Goregaon police station. When he reached out on the address, the driver — Nandlal Pal — was not available, but he noted down his mobile number and shared it with Pawar. They checked his call data records, traced him to a location in Nalasopara and recovered the bag, which had 395 grams of jewellery. On receiving the bag, Titekar thanked the cops and even his wife, Amruta Phadke, posted a tweet commending their work.

Another recovery

In a similar incident, the Borivali GRP returned a lost bag containing jewellery worth `2.3 lakh to an Andheri-based family. Jaish Palav, 31, was going to Alibaug to attend a wedding along with his family when he left the bag on a Churchgate-bound train. A while after getting off the train he realised that the bag was missing. By the time he rushed back to the platform, the train had left. After he called the GRP helpline number, the cops alerted all police stations on WR section.

A Borivali GRP officer recovered the bag from the train and informed the control room. Thereafter, Palav reached the Borivali GRP station and took possession of it.

Rs 14L

Worth of valuables in bag that the Dahisar cops found

Rs 2.3L

Worth of valuables in bag that the Borivli GRP recovered

