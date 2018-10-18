Lots of offers to return: Arsene Wenger

football

Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger says he has received enquiries from all over the world as he plans a return to management in January. The Frenchman, 68, ended his 22-year reign at Arsenal at the end of last season.

But, following some time out of the game, Wenger, who won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups with the Gunners, feels ready to step back into the dugout. In an interview with German newspaper Bild, Wenger revealed he expected to take up the offer of a new job again early next year.

"I believe that [I will] start again on January 1. I don't know [where] yet. I feel rested and am ready to work again," said Wenger, who joined Arsenal from Japanese club Nagoya Grampus Eight in 1996.

"There are associations, national teams, it could be also [in] Japan. From my 22 years at Arsenal, I have big experience on different levels. There are enquiries from all over the world."

