Lottery for allocation of 950 MHADA flats to be drawn today
The Mhada chief Uday Samant will be present at the Dadasaheb Gaikwad Auditorium, where the event is to take place
The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will draw lottery for the allocation of as many as 950 flats to beneficiaries across Nashik district on Wednesday.
The Mhada chief Uday Samant will be present at the Dadasaheb Gaikwad Auditorium, where the event is to take place.
An official from MHADA told The Times of India, The lottery for the allocations of flats was scheduled to be held in the first week of April but was deferred due to model code of conduct owing to the Lok Sabha elections. Now, that the code of conduct has been lifted, the draw of the lottery will now take place on Wednesday."
The flats to be allotted through the lottery are of different sizes with carpet areas ranging from 20.60 sqmt to 70.68 sqmt. The prices of the flats are anywhere between Rs 8 lakh to 23 lakh.
There are close to 948 flats which are to be allocated to LIG and MIG people. These are located at 10 various locations of the city.
The project at Anjana Lawns in Pathardi area of the city house 184 apartments and the carpet area of each flat is 70.68sqmt and its cost is Rs 23.26 lakh.
Earlier, MHADA announced its plan to allot flat before the elections and even announced the dates for the lottery. However, the lottery was postponed because the elections were declared before the lottery day.
