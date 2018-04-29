Louis Tomlinson's special message for Prince Louis

Singer Louis Tomlinson has vowed to take namesake Prince Louis under his wing. The former One Direction star was thrilled when Prince William and Kate announced they are naming their third child Prince Louis Arthur Charles on Friday



Singer Louis Tomlinson has vowed to take namesake Prince Louis under his wing. The former One Direction star was thrilled when Prince William and Kate announced they are naming their third child Prince Louis Arthur Charles on Friday, reports mirror.co.uk.

"Young Louis welcome to the world. I'll take you under my wing lad. The Adidas tracksuit is in the post," the singer tweeted. His fans rushed to comment: "He is Prince but you are King."

But Louis hasn't always had the French moniker. He was given the name by music mogul Simon Cowell at "The X Factor" audition stage because it sounded more hip that his real name Lewis.

