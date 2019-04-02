Louise Redknapp felt a bit of a 'failure' after split with ex-footballer

football

Jamie and Louise Redknapp

Singer Louise Redknapp has admitted that while most of the years when she was married to former footballer Jamie were 'incredible', but she felt a bit of a failure when their relationship ended in 2017.

Louise, 44, and Jamie, 45, have sons Charley, 14, and Beau, 10 together. "Well, you feel a bit of a failure. For 21 years, I was in a secure marriage. You know, through good times and bad times. A lot of those 21 years were incredible. And there were moments in those 21 years when I was sad. Not due to Jamie. Most of it due to me," Louise told Female First.

Earlier, she explained that she has now realised that the it was not the former footballer who was at fault as she should have been vocal about her displeasure of being a stay-at-home parent.

