Love Aaj Kal Box Office Day 1: The romance-drama rakes in Rs 12.40 crore

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal hit screens on February 14 and has already raked in Rs 12.40 crore at the box office! Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film seems to have struck a chord with the audiences, considering that it was released on Valentine's Day.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the box office collection. He wrote, "#LoveAajKal packs a solid total on Day 1... Got a boost due to #ValentinesDay2020... Metros excellent, contribute to the big total... Tier-2 cities and mass belt ordinary/low... Will it collect in double digits on Day 2 and 3, is the big question... Fri? 12.40 cr. #India biz."

#LoveAajKal packs a solid total on Day 1... Got a boost due to #ValentinesDay2020... Metros excellent, contribute to the big total... Tier-2 cities and mass belt ordinary/low... Will it collect in double digits on Day 2 and 3, is the big question... Fri â¹ 12.40 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 15, 2020

Kartik, who is over the moon with the opening day collection tweeted, "Aapke Ladke ki ab tak ki biggest opener (your boy's biggest opener till now)... Thank you for all the love."

Aapke Ladke ki ab tak ki Biggest Opener â¤ð

Thank you for all the love ðð»ðð»#LoveAajKal pic.twitter.com/I4QcV0Z43v — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 15, 2020

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Imtiaz Ali and presented by Jio Studios, Dinesh Vijan and Reliance Entertainment. It also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates