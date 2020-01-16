Love Aaj Kal Face Off: Saif-Deepika or Kartik-Sara, fans choose which poster is better!

The much-awaited poster of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, was finally out today and as expected, fans are curious to witness the love story Ali has created this time around. Since Ali has used the same title as his 2009 rom-com, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, comparisons were inevitable.

There was a poster face-off that happened on social media and fans and users were asked to choose between them, and the response and reactions suggest they are more attracted to the new one.

One user wrote- 2nd one is more intense and showing two different emotions. Only Imtiaz sir can do that. A majority of the users unanimously wrote Love Aaj Kal 2.

Have a look right here:

The film is touted to be a sequel to the first film or at least the sources suggest so. Will Saif Ali Khan make a cameo in his daughter's film? What different can we expect this time from Ali? Let's wait for February 14 for answers!

