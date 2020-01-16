Love Aaj Kal poster: Introducing Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan as Veer and Zoe

There has been a lot of buzz around Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming romantic drama. Now, the makers of the film have just released the first poster from the film featuring Kartik and Sara and have also announced the trailer release date. Kartik Aaryan shared the poster on Instagram; check it out below!

The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali, who also directed the original Lova Aaj Kal starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. There were rumours that Saif would be joining the team but in an interview with IANS, the star clarified saying, "I'd honestly want to play every role provided it's interesting enough and if the time permitted it. Though Imtiaz was very kind to offer me a part in the sequel of Love Aaj Kal, I haven't signed the film contrary to the rumours."

He further said, "It's a lovely movie and I'm very excited in particular that Sara is working with Imtiaz Ali. I wish both the young stars - Sara and Kartik Aaryan the best."

The trailer of Love Aaj Kal drops tomorrow, January 17, and we couldn't be more excited!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day android and iOS apps to get latest updates