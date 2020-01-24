Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan accuses Kartik Aaryan of stealing this

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's upcoming romantic drama Love Aaj Kal has been making a lot of noise, thanks to its witty trailer. To keep up the curiosity level, Sara shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of her upcoming film.

In the short-but-cute boomerang video, the duo is seen sitting on a bike with Kartik riding it. The Pyar Ka Punchnama actor has donned a white t-shirt with black stripes with denim, while Sara looked cute in her floral dress with a denim jacket. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Zoe and Veer sitting on a bike. Both so different but expressions alike. Their excitement and enthusiasm is hitting a spike. Both hoping Shayad helps love chords to strike [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onJan 22, 2020 at 4:21am PST

However, what caught our attention was the fun banter that followed between the two. Pulling her legs, Kartik asked Sara, "Helmet kahan hai, madam? [sic]" (Where is the helmet, madam?).

But Sara trolled him and replied: "You stole mine."

The film shows love stories of two different eras, the first is set in the late 1980s–early nineties, and unfolds between Raghu and Leena. The other love story, set in the present time, happens between Veer and Zoe. While Kartik plays Raghu and Veer, Sara Ali Khan has been cast as Zoe and Arushi Sharma plays Leena. The film also stars Randeep Hooda, the man who nearly stole the show in Ali's own Highway.

Love Aaj Kal is scheduled to release on February 14, on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates