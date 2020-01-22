Love Aaj Kal: The first song, Shayad, is a beautiful melody that shows the romance of two different eras

The trailer of Love Aaj Kal didn't clarify what the plot of this love story is. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and Arushi Sharma, the love story unfolds in two different eras- 1990 and 2020. And Aaryan romances both the ladies in these eras.

And now, the makers have released the first song of the film, Shayad, and it's a beautifully composed melody by Pritam and fantastically sung by Arijit Singh. The comparisons with the soundtrack of the first Love Aaj Kal are inevitable, but let's give this a chance.

Have a look at it right here:

The trailer of Love Aaj Kal may have received mixed responses from the audiences but it seems the songs are going to be both hummable and memorable. Given Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are the rising stars of Bollywood, it seems this rom-com is going to set the cash registers ringing at the box-office.

The film is releasing on February 14, and rightly so, since the world celebrates Valentine's Day! Imtiaz Ali's last two films- Tamasha and Jab Hary Met Sejal, didn't do well at the ticket windows, but this time, he may hit the bullseye!

