Love Aaj Kal Trailer: How will Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's love story unfold in Imtiaz Ali's world?

Ever since Imtiaz Ali has signed Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan for his rom-com, fans have been curious to witness what and how will their celluloid romance unfold. Now that the nation knows the film is called Love Aaj Kal, they know this outing would be on the same lines as his 2009 success of the same name.

And ever since Ali has started making films, he has revelled in telling the same stories differently. His protagonists are aimless souls, who meet by coincidence, get separated by circumstances, and are united by destiny. And his passion for travel finds its way to his narratives too, and somehow the cities he bases his films in become one of the central characters.

Be it Ratlam in Jab We Met, Kashmir in Highway, or Corsica in Tamasha, there's something about his lenses that make these locales as crucial and consequential as his actors and their conflicts. And as he gears up for his eighth film, he has mastered the art of metaphors and music. And we hope the magic that was missing in Jab Harry Met Sejal finds its way back this time.

Here is the much-awaited trailer of Love Aaj Kal, watch it and decide how much Ali has changed as a filmmaker and how much the definition of love has changed ever since he made the first film back in 2009:

The film also stars Randeep Hooda, the man who nearly stole the show in Ali's own Highway. Casting Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan seems to be a masterstroke since both of them are the rising stars of Bollywood and have a solid fan base already. In the hands of this filmmaker, both the actors should deliver searing performances that haven't been tapped into yet.

The team of Love Aaj Kal has rightly chosen Valentine's Day as the release date. It's ironic a filmmaker who has always been fascinated by love and passion never thought of releasing his love stories on the day when the whole world celebrates love!

