Love all for Virushka on 2nd wedding anniversary

Team India skipper Virat Kohli, who celebrated his second marriage anniversary with Anushka Sharma on Wednesday, expressed gratitude to his actor wife.

Kohli took to social media to share a black and white picture with Anushka along with the caption that read: "In reality, there is only love and nothing else. And when God blesses you with the person who makes you realise that every day, you have just one feeling, gratitude."

Anushka also defined love in a heartwarming wedding anniversary post for Kohli. "To love another person is to see the face of God—Victor Hugo. The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling, it's much more than that. It's a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth. And I am blessed, truly, wholly blessed, to have found it," Anushka captioned a black and white wedding picture on Instagram. The cricketer-actor pair tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy.

