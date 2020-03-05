Love-All: Tennis star Nick Kyrgios getting cosy with Russian Anna Kalinskaya?

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is reportedly romancing Russian tennis star Anna Kalinskaya.

According to a report in British website, The Daily Mail, the World No. 39 was recently seen spending time with the Russian, 21, during the Mexican Open in Acapulco which concluded on Sunday.

The couple was seen enjoying a meal at a local food stall. They were latter spotted getting cosy as Kyrgios planted a kiss on Anna's forehead.

Kyrgios, 24, had earlier, sparked rumours of his relationship with the Russian World No. 111 when he was seen cheering her during the Citi Open in Washington last August.

Kyrgios was previously dating Croatian tennis player Anya Tomljanovic, before splitting in 2017.

