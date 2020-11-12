Search

Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Updated: 12 November, 2020 08:35 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Perhaps, it's time to embrace that you may not know them completely

Rekindle the spark

Has a fight with your partner ever made you doubt if you have been in the wrong relationship all along? Perhaps, it’s time to embrace that you may not know them completely. But if you are willing to explore their personality in a new light, an online relationship bootcamp for couples will teach you new ways to communicate, drop your defences and
find healthy ways to deal with conflict.

On Anyday
Log on to udemy.com
Cost Rs 420

First Published: 12 November, 2020 08:34 IST

Tags

things to do in mumbaimumbai guide

