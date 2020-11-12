Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Rekindle the spark

Has a fight with your partner ever made you doubt if you have been in the wrong relationship all along? Perhaps, it’s time to embrace that you may not know them completely. But if you are willing to explore their personality in a new light, an online relationship bootcamp for couples will teach you new ways to communicate, drop your defences and

find healthy ways to deal with conflict.

On Anyday

Log on to udemy.com

Cost Rs 420

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news