Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

For the teetotalers
If you are the sort of couple that rather pick coffee over wine, this one is for you. Drive away to the luscious surroundings of a vineyard and sip on your favourite brew at this pop-up. You can choose from a range of hot and cold brews. Also, take a tour through the area. The best part? No hangover to fight the next day.
ON January and February
AT Sula Vineyards, Gat 36/2, Govardhan Village, Nashik.
CALL 9970090010
Manage your relationships
Life is complicated as are relationships of every kind. It could be with a friend, partner or an employer. Here's your chance to step out with your loved one and listen to what it takes to build successful relationships with clarity.
ON January 11 and 12 (every Saturday and Sunday)
AT 115, 1st floor, Shree Laxmi Plaza Premises CHS, Laxmi Industrial Estate, New Link Road, Andheri West.
CALL 9870226677
COST Rs 1,500
