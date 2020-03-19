Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

For healthy beginnings

Bangalore-based The Alipore Post is hosting an online festival and besides being able to watch a live concert, listen to poetry and live lettering, you can also learn how to brew the perfect cup of coffee, make your own mango pickle and attend a workshop on nut butters by Mumbai-based Neysa Mendes.

ON March 21, at 10.40 am

LOG ON TO instagram.com/thealiporepost

Stories of hope and togetherness

In these times of social distancing, being outdoors may not be advisable. But, that doesn't mean you and your loved one cannot find ways to connect with art online. The Mumbai Storytellers Society has taken all its events around World Storytelling Day to social media and today they will be hosting Chennai-based author and teller, Janaki Sabesh. The theme is journeys and in a 15-minute session Sabesh will tell tales of hope and togetherness in times of crisis. This will be followed by another session by a society member. So listen in and make the most of this time with some hot chocolate.

ON March 19, 7 pm onwards

LOG ON TO instagram.com/mumbaistorytellerssociety

