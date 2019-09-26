MENU

Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Published: Sep 26, 2019, 07:00 IST | The Guide Team

Don't wish to talk over a bunch of other people and the deafening clamour of cutlery, but have a luxurious weekend with your lover?

Stay in, in style
Don't wish to talk over a bunch of other people and the deafening clamour of cutlery, but have a luxurious weekend with your lover? Book a curated dining experience with a services venture that is offering dining experiences at home themed around desserts, cocktails or grilled cheese.

LOG ON TO stitchexperiences.in

Riding on romance

Guide

The BEST bus that plies on Route 123, spanning Marine Drive to Gamdevi, is touted as one of the most scenic journeys you can experience in this city. Clutch on to your partner's hand and hop on for a romantic beginning to your Sunday. This route is so beautiful that history buffs from the city have organised walks around it. Enjoy the picturesque ride and end it with a leisurely walk on Marine Drive. 

BOARD FROM RC Church (first stop); Vasantrao Naik Chowk Tardeo (last stop)

