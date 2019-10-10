MENU

Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Updated: Oct 10, 2019, 08:28 IST | Karishma Kuenzang

The organisers have a beginners workshÂ­op prior for those who want to learn before they dance

Learn swing moves with your partner

Put on your dancing shoes and learn some moves with your partner at a Lindy Hop dance session. A version of the American dance which was born in Harlem in the 1920s and evolved in tandem with the jazz music of the time, it’s a popular dance form at the moment. What’s more, since it uses a lot of improvisation and partners are connected hand-to-hand as they stand close and interspersed with one-sided embraces, this could also help you connect better. The organisers have a beginn­e­rs work­sh­op prior for those who want to learn before they dance.

On October 13, 6.30 pm
At Gymkhana 91, Raghuvanshi Mill Compound, Lower Parel.
Call 7208333535
Log on to http://bit.ly/2M2Purb
COST Rs 200 (per head) onwards

How to manage your money

If you and your partner are planning to move in together (or already have and are broke), this interactive money-management session is for you. You will learn how to work within a budget, which apps to use for digital payments and how to invest at this two-hour session.

On October 12, 5 pm to 7 pm
At Haiku JAM, 36 Waroda Road, Mehdi Cottage, Bandra West.
Log on to https://imjo.in/BEjJEv
Cost Rs 320 (per head)

