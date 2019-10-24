Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Jive the night away

For a style that originated in the United States of the 1930s, Jive has grown to become one of the most popular dance forms in India. This Saturday, take your partner out for an exciting evening of jive and music. At an Andheri pub, the city-based band Astrid and the Misfits, famous for their pop, retro and rock 'n' roll sets, will perform the classics as well as latest hits to get you on the floor.

On October 26, 9 pm

At Hard Rock Cafe, off Veera Desai Road, Andheri West.

Log on to bookmyshow.in

Cost Rs 500

Carve a memory for a lifetime

Art can not only be a source of bonding but can also be therapeutic. At a workshop today, create a three-dimensional copy of a human body part . Join your partner in trying out hand casting — a technique where a casting of your hands, usually clasped, is made from a mould comprising the compound Alginate. The session will be conducted by DIY enthusiast Jolly Parekh who will also demonstrate the techniques of pouring a good mould.

On Today, 1 pm

At 301, Sabari Prasad, Subhash Nagar, Chembur.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 3,000

