Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Be a part of 2020’s first Pride party

Called the juicy bar night, it’s where you dance the evening away to the new disco tunes of DJ Duane and sip on the heady cocktails at the bar.

On January 18, 9.30 pm onwards

At The Fatty Bao Mumbai, 14th Road, Bandra West.

Call 26005220

Cost Rs 600

Japanese movie night with bae

If you’re tired of Netflix and chilling, and want to try watching a foreign film, then head to a Japanese film festival in Andheri West. This Sunday, they will be showing Shoplifters, a heart-warming drama that won the prestigious Palme dOÌÂr at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018. The movie begins when Osamu and his son come across a little girl after one of their shoplifting sessions, and take her home to save her from the freezing cold. Although the family is poor, barely making enough money to survive through petty crime, they seem to live happily together until an unforeseen incident reveals hidden secrets, which test the bonds that unite them.

On January 19, 7.30 pm

At PVR ICON, Infiniti Mall, Andheri West.

Log on to japanesefilmfest.org

Free

