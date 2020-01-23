Love Bytes: The Best Of Things To Do In Twos

Live slow, live well

At this slow living pop-up, Shuffling Suitcases, stock up on your favourite brands and unlearn the saree drape at a workshop where you learn how to wear the garment with a fresh perspective.



ON January 25 and 16, 12 pm to 10 pm at Pioneer House, 9, St John Baptist Road, Bandra West. Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 600

Celebrate pride musically

The Mumbai Pride week is here and what better way to celebrate it with your partner than a music concert that embodies the joys and struggles of the movement. Bol ke lab azad hai tere by LGBTQ+ choir group Rainbow Voices Mumbai is an evening where the two of you can hum along to multilingual songs. The themes range from hope and love to struggle and peace. The attempt is also meant to mark the historic amendment of Section 377. So get out there, listen to a tune and celebrate freedom out and proud.

ON January 25, 7 pm

AT G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, G-5/A, Laxmi Mills Estate, Shakti Mills Lawns, Mahalaxmi West.

Log on to instamojo.com

Cost Rs 500

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates