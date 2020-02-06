Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Try your luck with potluck

If you and your partner are bookworms, and also love cooking, but don't have the time to do so often, then this session is ideal for you. Participants get their own lunch and meet for an hour, during which a book — decided on the spot — is read out loud, as you try out the dishes whipped up by like-minded folks. A discussion about the book will follow the meal.

On February 7, 1 pm to 2 pm

At Care for Education Innovation and Action Research (CEIAR), Education Resource Centre, Room no. 11, TISS, Deonar, Chembur.

Free

Put on your dancing shoes

Surprise your partner with dance moves you can learn at this couples' workshop, right in time for Valentine's Day next week. It will begin with some basic steps. It's also an opportunity for the two of you to get to learn a bit more about each other as you stay in sync and improve your teamwork.

On February 8 and 9, 4 pm to 5.30 pm

At The Juhu Studio, first floor, 11, Parna Kutter Road, near Janki Kutir, Juhu.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 2,000 (for a couple)

