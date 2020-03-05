Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Playing along

Take your partner out for a play called Lesser Halves. The absurdist plot revolves around a couple living in a studio apartment in a postmodern town. They are detached from the outside world since no one ever visits them and nor do they venture out themselves. Yet, they preserve the basic values of human decency that others seem to lack.

On March 8, 7.30 pm

At Of10, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

Call 62215191

Cost Rs 250

Dancing to each other's tunes

Shake a leg with your loved one at a dancing session that involves different styles like salsa, bachata, reggaeton, cha cha, tango and meringue. An instructor will guide you in case you need any assistance.

On March 8, 6.30 pm

At Baile-de-Salon, Orchard Avenue, Powai.

Call 9833983669

Free

