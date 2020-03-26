Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Take a test together

According to the Myers–Briggs Type Indicator, there are 16 personality types in the world, each with their own corresponding behaviour types and habits. While under lockdown, this might be your opportunity to understand your partner better. Take the test online and you could gain valuable insight. If all else fails, you'd have a good laugh at least.

Log on to 16personalities.com

Singing your own tune

Self-isolation and the quiet of these times getting to you? Here's how you and your partner can make a party of it from the comfort of your own homes. Choose a song and sing your heart out with this karaoke app. Isolated in different locations? You can also connect over the app and sing together.

Log on to smule.com

